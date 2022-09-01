We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) is a chain of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 121.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.8% downward over the last 60 days.
