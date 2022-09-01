Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) is a chain of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 121.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.8% downward over the last 60 days.

