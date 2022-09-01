We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging PC Connection (CNXN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PC Connection (CNXN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
PC Connection is one of 229 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CNXN has returned about 15.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 21.1%. As we can see, PC Connection is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.
For First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that CNXN is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved -13.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to PC Connection and First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.