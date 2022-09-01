We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is EQT (EQT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
EQT Corporation is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, EQT has moved about 119.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 30.7%. This means that EQT Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.9%.
The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current year EPS has increased 86.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, EQT Corporation is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #136 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 50.5% so far this year, so EQT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Valero Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.3%.
EQT Corporation and Valero Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.