Has CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CTO Realty (CTO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CTO Realty is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTO Realty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTO's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CTO has gained about 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -13.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CTO Realty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.6%.
The consensus estimate for CVB Financial's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CTO Realty belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 103 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that CTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, CVB Financial falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #38. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.6%.
CTO Realty and CVB Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.