We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has RBC Bearings (ROLL) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RBC Bearings (ROLL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RBC Bearings is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 228 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RBC Bearings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROLL's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ROLL has gained about 19.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -19% on a year-to-date basis. This means that RBC Bearings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Silgan Holdings (SLGN - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.
The consensus estimate for Silgan Holdings' current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, RBC Bearings belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.8% so far this year, meaning that ROLL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Silgan Holdings falls under the Containers - Metal and Glass industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -30.4%.
RBC Bearings and Silgan Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.