Emerson's (EMR) Venture Capital Unit Invests in Spearix
Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR - Free Report) corporate venture capital arm, Emerson Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Spearix Technologies, Inc., a startup offering wireless solutions in industrial environments.
The investment will help Emerson expand its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities while supporting Spearix’s growth. Besides making an investment, EMR has also entered into an engineering collaboration agreement with Spearix.
The implementation of Spearix technology into Emerson’s industrial wireless mesh network portfolio and related software products will help the latter realize greater reliability and range.
EMR’s investment in Spearix is a step forward in its vision for WirelessHART and the evolution of its IIoT product portfolio. The Spearix technology integration will enhance Emerson’s reliability and range, improve co-existence and spectral efficiency, help reduce ownership cost and offer higher data rates to accommodate data-rich devices.
Emerson’s investment will help Spearix drive its advanced radio frequency (RF) and digital signal processor architectures and offer solutions to resolve connectivity issues in adverse RF environments.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Emerson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LNN pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Lindsay Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 44.1% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 20% in the past six months.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.
Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 18.3% in the past six months.