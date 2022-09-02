We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $38.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 5.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.
General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.31 billion, up 58.01% from the year-ago period.
GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.79 per share and revenue of $154.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.96% and +21.45%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower within the past month. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Motors Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.26.
Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.