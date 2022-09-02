We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed at $62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.
Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 1.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.65 billion, up 6.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $42.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.03% and +9.75%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Coca-Cola is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coca-Cola has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.79, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
