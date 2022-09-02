Should iShares Morningstar MidCap Growth ETF (IMCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Morningstar MidCap Growth ETF (
IMCG Quick Quote IMCG - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.17 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.71%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 23.10% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Agilent Technologies Inc (
A Quick Quote A - Free Report) accounts for about 0.97% of total assets, followed by Msci Inc ( MSCI Quick Quote MSCI - Free Report) and Sba Communications Reit Corp Class ( SBAC Quick Quote SBAC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.58% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCG seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP BROAD GROWTH INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics.
The ETF has lost about -23.63% so far this year and is down about -23.62% in the last one year (as of 09/02/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.67 and $76.33.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 27.05% for the trailing three-year period. With about 346 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar MidCap Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $9.65 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $11.93 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
