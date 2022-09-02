In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) August DARTs Up From July Level
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a sequential rise in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).
Total client DARTs for the month were 1,968,000, up 8% from July 2022 but down 9% from August 2021. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 222. The metric grew 6% sequentially but plunged 33% from the prior-year period.
Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month’s level and 33% from July 2021, reaching 1.99 million. Net new accounts were 37,500, jumping 37% from July 2022 but falling 10% from the prior-year month.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 76.1 million in August, rising 26% from the prior month and 11% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts were 16.1 million, increasing 11% on a sequential basis and 47% year over year.
At the end of August 2022, client equity was $310.1 billion, down 1% sequentially and 15% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $95.9 billion, rising 2% from July 2022 and 13% from August 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $43.1 billion grew 2% from the previous month but declined 13% year over year.
Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 2.7% against the industry’s 5.6% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Interactive Brokers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some other brokerage firms like Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) will come out with monthly performance metrics later this month.
At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while LPL Financial sports a Zacks Rank of 1.