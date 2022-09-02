We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Chesapeake Energy is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CHK has returned 51.9% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.4%. This shows that Chesapeake Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) . The stock is up 76.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Delek US Holdings' current year EPS has increased 157.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chesapeake Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 46.3% so far this year, so CHK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Delek US Holdings falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.7%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Chesapeake Energy and Delek US Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.