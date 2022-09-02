Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

The company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from the increasing adoption of fuel cell technology and the proper execution of projects.

FuelCell Energy is likely to have benefited from fresh demand from Korea and other countries in Asia, and targeted delivery of 20 modules in fiscal 2022 to POSCO Energy’s subsidiary. FuelCell Energy’s fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from the rising backlog and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $36.52 million and a loss of 6 cents per share, respectively. The top-line estimate indicates growth of 36.2% from the year-ago reported figure, while the bottom-line estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 50%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

 

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) , PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, have an Earnings ESP of +36.93%, +14.55% and +0.32%, respectively.

