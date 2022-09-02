We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why OFG Bancorp (OFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
OFG Bancorp in Focus
Based in San Juan, OFG Bancorp (OFG - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 0.04%. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.15 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.26%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.36% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.68%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 50% from last year. In the past five-year period, OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.62%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. OFG's current payout ratio is 20%, meaning it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
OFG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.30 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.44%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OFG presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).