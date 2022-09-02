We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) shares have gained 4.9% over the past six months against a 6.6% decline in the industry it belongs to.
The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 13.4%. Its earnings are expected to increase 16.3% in 2022 and 13.2% in 2023.
Factors That Augur Well
Fiserv continues to expand its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Finxact expands Fiserv’s account processing, digital and payments solutions. It is helping FISV to better serve clients trying to accelerate and expand the digital banking experiences of their customers.
Fiserv has been consistent with share repurchases. In 2021, it repurchased 23.3 million shares for $2.57 billion. In 2020, it bought back 16.1 million shares for $1.64 billion. In 2019, the company repurchased 4.2 million shares for $394 million. Such moves instill investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share.
Some Risks
Fiserv has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of second-quarter 2022 was $883 million compared with the long-term debt level of $20.9 billion.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
