UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 6, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $229.9 million, indicating 17.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins, a solid expansion within the existing customer base, health care vertical, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.

Rising expenses (partly driven by headcount additions and annual employee merit cycle) are likely to have weighed on PATH’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share.  UiPath had registered earnings of a penny in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Performances of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.
 


