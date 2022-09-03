We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell (SHEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $53.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 173.58%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% higher within the past month. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.15.
Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.