TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.76% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 119.89%.
TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.83 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.04% and +21.25%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.8, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.