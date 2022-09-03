We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $31.35, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 0.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 54.39% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.79% lower within the past month. USA Truck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, USA Truck currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.2.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.