DexCom (DXCM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 7.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.
DexCom will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $751.27 million, up 15.54% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion, which would represent changes of +17.91% and +18.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% lower within the past month. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DexCom has a Forward P/E ratio of 105.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.