We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Qualcomm (QCOM) and Meta Expand Metaverse Chip Partnership
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) have extended their long-standing seven-year association to manufacture new customized processors for the latter’s Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Meta’s Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets work on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips. The new chips for VR headsets will operate on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon extended reality processors.
Meta is anticipated to spend more than $3 billion in the next 10 years on VR as it intends to work extensively to enhance the VR ecosystem. The chips will be equipped with advanced capabilities to augment VR experiences.
Qualcomm aims to retain its leadership in the chipset market, 5G and mobile connectivity with various innovative product launch alongside many technological achievements. Users will be able to experience a seamless transition to superfast 5G network delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with the company’s best-in-class security. This, in turn, will provide the scalability and flexibility needed for fast and broad 5G adoption through quick commercialization of OEMs.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Qualcomm has earlier inked an agreement with chipset manufacturer GlobalFoundries to manufacture advanced 5G multi-gigabit speed RF front-end products due to increased demand. The firms extended their RF collaboration to provide sturdy low-power semiconductor solutions with high cellular speeds, enhanced coverage and maximum power efficiency. These innovative offerings are specifically designed to power 5G-enabled connected devices with revolutionary coverage.
Such coveted contracts are likely to translate into incremental revenue growth for the company.
The stock has lost 11.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.9%. Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Globant S.A. (GLOB - Free Report) is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 0.8% over the past seven days.
Globant delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. It has lost 18.4% in the past year.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17.1% over the past 30 days.
Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average. It has gained 19.5% in the past year.