DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 8, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $602 million, indicating 17.6% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues, benefiting from strong growth in customer base.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 42 cents, suggesting a 10.6% fall from the year-ago quarter. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of -11.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Recent Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.
IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.
