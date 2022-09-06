We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Ryder System (R) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Ryder System (R - Free Report) . R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.08, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.12. R's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.35 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 7.34, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that R has a P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. R's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.46. R's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.52, over the past year.
Another great Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock you could consider is Triton (TRTN - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Triton is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.56. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 11.12 and average PEG ratio of 0.79.
TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.52 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 6.18. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.75, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.62.
Triton also has a P/B ratio of 1.47 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.46. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.05, as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.66.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ryder System and Triton are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, R and TRTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.