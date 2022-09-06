Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dividend & TIPS: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks declined even after a solid August jobs report, which failed to ease aggressive rate hike fears by the Fed. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.05% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 1.04%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.4% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(SDY - Free Report) : Volume 4.95 Times Average

This dividend ETF was inthe spotlight as around 2.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 615,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SDY lost 0.7% in the last session.

The move was largely the result of volatility and uncertainty that raised the appeal for dividend investing and could have a big impact on dividend ETFs like the ones we findin this ETF portfolio. SDY has declined 3.5% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

(TDTT - Free Report) : Volume 3.11 Times Average

This TIPS ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.6 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 543,000 shares and came as PTF shed 0.8% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on higher inflation. TDTT has plunged 1.7% in a month’s time.


 


