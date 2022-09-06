In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
T. Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. PRNHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PRNHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.5%.
Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock O (FDESX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDESX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.01% over the last five years, FDESX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Congress Large Cap Growth Fund (CAMLX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. CAMLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 14.72%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.