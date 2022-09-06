Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

Read MoreHide Full Article

Liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG, submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) requesting a pre-filing review for the planned CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project. Per the letter, the proposed development will expand the liquefaction project and Stage 3 project facilities, which were previously approved.

The company wants to add two midscale liquefaction production trains, along with a 220,000-cubic-meter storage tank, at its Corpus Christi plant. LNG also wants to add a refrigerant storage facility, appurtenant connecting facilities and piping, with an increase in Corpus Christi’s formerly approved ship loading rates.

The firm intends to file a formal application with FERC in February 2023 upon the completion and approval of the commission’s compulsory six-month pre-filing process. Moreover, the construction will begin in October 2024, with a projected in-service date during the second half of 2031.

Earlier this year, Cheniere declared its positive financial investment decision for the expansion of 10+ million tons per annum of the LNG Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses related to LNG through its two business segments: LNG terminal and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility.

Cheniere currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look are PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) , Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) and Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy’s 2022 earnings stands at $18.19 per share, up about 827.6% from the year-ago loss of $2.50.

PBF beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 78%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Petrobras’ 2022 earnings stands at $5.43 per share, up about 128.1% from the year-ago earnings of $2.38.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 15.5% over the past 60 days from $4.70 per share to $5.43 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, up about 266.7% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 170% over the past 60 days from 63 cents to $1.70 per share.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - free report >>

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) - free report >>

Published in

energy oil-energy