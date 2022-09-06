We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant
Liquefied natural gas (LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX.
Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S. exporter of LNG, submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) requesting a pre-filing review for the planned CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project. Per the letter, the proposed development will expand the liquefaction project and Stage 3 project facilities, which were previously approved.
The company wants to add two midscale liquefaction production trains, along with a 220,000-cubic-meter storage tank, at its Corpus Christi plant. LNG also wants to add a refrigerant storage facility, appurtenant connecting facilities and piping, with an increase in Corpus Christi’s formerly approved ship loading rates.
The firm intends to file a formal application with FERC in February 2023 upon the completion and approval of the commission’s compulsory six-month pre-filing process. Moreover, the construction will begin in October 2024, with a projected in-service date during the second half of 2031.
Earlier this year, Cheniere declared its positive financial investment decision for the expansion of 10+ million tons per annum of the LNG Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project.
Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses related to LNG through its two business segments: LNG terminal and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility.
Cheniere currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look are PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) , Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) and Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy’s 2022 earnings stands at $18.19 per share, up about 827.6% from the year-ago loss of $2.50.
PBF beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 78%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Petrobras’ 2022 earnings stands at $5.43 per share, up about 128.1% from the year-ago earnings of $2.38.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 15.5% over the past 60 days from $4.70 per share to $5.43 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, up about 266.7% from the year-ago loss of $1.02.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 170% over the past 60 days from 63 cents to $1.70 per share.