Reasons to Add Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock to Your Portfolio
Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) is currently benefiting from the asset-light business model that is helping it to attain operational improvements and generate cash. It continues to invest in people and technology and expand third-party partnerships for revenue expansion.
The company’s shares have had a massive run over the past year, appreciating 107.9% against a 39.2% decline in the industry it belongs to.
Let’s look at some other factors that make HHS an attractive pick:
Solid Rank & VGM Score: Harte Hanks currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. In the case of HHS, 2 estimates for 2022 have moved north over the past 30 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings has moved 31.8% north.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Harte Hanks has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 494.2%.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .
Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.
Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.
Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.
Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.
CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.