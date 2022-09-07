We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kyocera (KYOCY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Kyocera (KYOCY - Free Report) . KYOCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22. Over the past year, KYOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.86 and as low as 14.36, with a median of 16.55.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KYOCY has a P/S ratio of 1.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.
If you're looking for another solid Electronics - Miscellaneous Components value stock, take a look at TDK (TTDKY - Free Report) . TTDKY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
TDK is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.99. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 18.22 and average PEG ratio of 1.68.
Over the past year, TTDKY's P/E has been as high as 20.32, as low as 9.24, with a median of 12.41; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.27, as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.46 during the same time period.
Additionally, TDK has a P/B ratio of 1.20 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.44. For TTDKY, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.69, as low as 1, with a median of 1.32 over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kyocera and TDK strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KYOCY and TTDKY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.