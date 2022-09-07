We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.84, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 24.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 19.58% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $5.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -89.06% and +19.09%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Shopify is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Shopify currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 458.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.7.
Also, we should mention that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 19.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.