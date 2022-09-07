We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed at $26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $659.81 million, up 58.82% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +226.47% and +53.21%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.5.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.