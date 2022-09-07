We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $9.44, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 6.39% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 806.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion, which would represent changes of +46.88% and +618.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.