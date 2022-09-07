We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $306.82, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.39% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, down 0.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.01 billion, up 3.52% from the year-ago period.
LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $28.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.08% and +1.75%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.
It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.