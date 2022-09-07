We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) closed at $32.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the auto finance company and bank had lost 2.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Ally Financial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, down 15.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 9.75% from the year-ago period.
ALLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $8.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.26% and +5.39%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ally Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ally Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ally Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.51.
Meanwhile, ALLY's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
