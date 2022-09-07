We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TTM Technologies (TTMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) closed at $14.93, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the printed circuit board maker had lost 7.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TTM Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $675.73 million, up 21.36% from the year-ago period.
TTMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.78% and +13.66%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTM Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TTM Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TTM Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.