Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT - Free Report) closed at $14.80, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 11.85% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 372.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 59.43% from the prior-year quarter.
LBRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +266.67% and +54.73%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Liberty Oilfield Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.35.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.