Should Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/20/2011.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $36.81 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.38%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.70% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Merck & Co Inc (
MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) accounts for about 4.38% of total assets, followed by International Business Machines Co ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) and Pepsico Inc ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 41.58% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SCHD seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.
The ETF has lost about -9.66% so far this year and is down about -4.60% in the last one year (as of 09/07/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $70.31 and $81.94.
The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 23.02% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 104 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SCHD is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $51.03 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $96.46 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
