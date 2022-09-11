We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed at $145.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 0.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.12 billion, up 2.64% from the year-ago period.
TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $81.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.2% and +1.34%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.4.
We can also see that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.