CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.46, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.
CF Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $3.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 262.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 77.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.17 per share and revenue of $11.74 billion, which would represent changes of +352.12% and +79.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, CF Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.34.
We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.62 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.