We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) closed at $102.66, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TFI International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 34.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.31 billion, up 10.38% from the year-ago period.
TFII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $9.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.39% and +26.43%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TFI International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher. TFI International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, TFI International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.64, which means TFI International Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Meanwhile, TFII's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TFII's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TFII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.