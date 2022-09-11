Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR - Free Report) is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) owns and operates entertainment and dining venues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


