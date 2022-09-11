Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is ABM Industries (ABM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ABM Industries is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 327 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ABM has moved about 12.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 24% on average. This means that ABM Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ExlService Holdings (EXLS - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.7%.

For ExlService Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABM Industries belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.7% this year, meaning that ABM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ExlService Holdings belongs to the Outsourcing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on ABM Industries and ExlService Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors