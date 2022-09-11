We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Atmos Energy (ATO) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atmos Energy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ATO has moved about 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 4.3% on average. This means that Atmos Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.5%.
For Consolidated Water, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17% this year, meaning that ATO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -11.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmos Energy and Consolidated Water as they attempt to continue their solid performance.