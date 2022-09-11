We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CI Financial (CIXX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) . CIXX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXX's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.95 and as low as 3.65, with a median of 5.61.
Investors will also notice that CIXX has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CIXX's industry has an average PEG of 0.78 right now. Within the past year, CIXX's PEG has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.70.
Another notable valuation metric for CIXX is its P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.02. Over the past year, CIXX's P/B has been as high as 3.89 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.51.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CIXX has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.93.
Finally, our model also underscores that CIXX has a P/CF ratio of 4.41. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CIXX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.60. Over the past year, CIXX's P/CF has been as high as 10.50 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.86.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in CI Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.