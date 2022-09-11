We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) . MBGAF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.86. Over the past 52 weeks, MBGAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.21 and as low as 4, with a median of 5.55.
Another notable valuation metric for MBGAF is its P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MBGAF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.83. MBGAF's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.90, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MBGAF has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.
Finally, our model also underscores that MBGAF has a P/CF ratio of 1.71. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MBGAF's P/CF has been as high as 4.34 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 2.21.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mercedes-Benz Group AG is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MBGAF feels like a great value stock at the moment.