Is Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96. NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.72 and as low as 8.69, with a median of 11.76, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Within the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.82 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.50.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NOMD has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 9.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.39. Within the past 12 months, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 15.95 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 13.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.