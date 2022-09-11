Back to top

Accenture (ACN) Announces Acquisition of The Beacon Group

Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) yesterday announced that it has snapped up Portland, ME-based growth strategy consultancy firm, The Beacon Group. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

Founded in 2001, The Beacon Group provides modeling methodologies, market insights and strategy consulting and helps companies to execute their growth strategies. Its client list includes Fortune 500 companies from a variety of industries such as industrial, technology, aerospace, life sciences and healthcare.

Beacon will be part of Accenture Strategy that helps companies formulate business strategies using industry expertise, advanced analytics capabilities and human-centered design methodologies.

Accenture’s Benefits

The buyout expands Accenture’s strategy capabilities that help C-suite leaders better their decision-making on matters such as targeting, segmentation and transformation. It also strengthens the capabilities of Accenture’s M&A Consulting Services, which provides inorganic growth strategies.

"The addition of Beacon’s senior talent, growth framework and market modeling platform will expand our capabilities that help our clients see around disruptive corners, embrace change and shape their business strategies to deliver and sustain value to all stakeholders," said Chris Roark, North America lead of Accenture Strategy.

Accenture’s shares are down 15.6% over the past year compared with a 13.4% decline in the industry it belongs to and a 12.7% fall in the Zacks S&P 500.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report)  and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.


