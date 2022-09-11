We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Announces Acquisition of The Beacon Group
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) yesterday announced that it has snapped up Portland, ME-based growth strategy consultancy firm, The Beacon Group. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.
Founded in 2001, The Beacon Group provides modeling methodologies, market insights and strategy consulting and helps companies to execute their growth strategies. Its client list includes Fortune 500 companies from a variety of industries such as industrial, technology, aerospace, life sciences and healthcare.
Beacon will be part of Accenture Strategy that helps companies formulate business strategies using industry expertise, advanced analytics capabilities and human-centered design methodologies.
Accenture’s Benefits
The buyout expands Accenture’s strategy capabilities that help C-suite leaders better their decision-making on matters such as targeting, segmentation and transformation. It also strengthens the capabilities of Accenture’s M&A Consulting Services, which provides inorganic growth strategies.
"The addition of Beacon’s senior talent, growth framework and market modeling platform will expand our capabilities that help our clients see around disruptive corners, embrace change and shape their business strategies to deliver and sustain value to all stakeholders," said Chris Roark, North America lead of Accenture Strategy.
Accenture’s shares are down 15.6% over the past year compared with a 13.4% decline in the industry it belongs to and a 12.7% fall in the Zacks S&P 500.
