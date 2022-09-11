We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $142.33, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 17.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.
Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.20, down 32.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.92 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $22.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.65% and +20.64%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
