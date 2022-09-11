We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed at $173.22, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 1.35% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.39% and +5.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.21.
Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.