We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Clearwater Paper (CLW - Free Report) closed at $42.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 176.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $551 million, up 22.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +298.06% and +20.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Clearwater Paper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.65, which means Clearwater Paper is trading at a premium to the group.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.