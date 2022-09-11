We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $32.66, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 5.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, up 430% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.05 billion, up 53.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $49.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +168.63% and +64.21%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.3.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
