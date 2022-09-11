We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bloom Energy (BE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.14, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had lost 11.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.
Bloom Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $284.61 million, up 37.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of +18.18% and +17.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.93% lower within the past month. Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
